Goodfuse names Jen Dobrzelecki as president

NEW YORK: Boutique agency Goodfuse has appointed Jen Dobrzelecki as president.

Dobrzelecki is charged with accelerating growth, managing client relationships and cultivating the firm’s approach to communications. She will report to Kristin Cahill, global CEO of parent company GCI Group.

Dobrzelecki's leadership skills, passion for building brands and ability to cultivate "thriving teams" will make her an important addition to Goodfuse's culture, Cahill said in a statement.

Dobrzelecki has 25 years of agency experience, most recently as SVP at Affect, which was acquired by Gregory FCA in 2021. She also founded and led the New York office of Lewis Global Communications, served as the U.S. head for M&C Saatchi PR and held leadership roles at Golin and CKPR.

Goodfuse rebranded from Y&R PR in 2020 with a purpose of "infusing humanity into communications." Former CEO Olga Fleming departed Goodfuse last summer to become president of the healthcare and corporate businesses at Marina Maher Communications.

WPP launched Y&R PR in 2013 to serve Pfizer, a client of ad agency Young & Rubicam, which was merged with VML in 2018. The former Y&R PR is part of BCW Group.