PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best public health awareness campaign

In efforts to promote positivity and tackle stigma associated with periods, award-winner Cow launched the ‘Period’ campaign for Swedish healthcare brand Intimina.

Millions worldwide face shame, social inequality and trauma relating to periods, with more than half of girls and young women aged 14-21 in the UK admitting to feeling embarrassed by their periods.

The aim of this campaign was to alter the perspective, sparking helpful, constructive conversation around healthy menstrual flow – with the purpose for periods to be ‘Seen + Heard’.

After partnering with colour experts Pantone, a new shade was produced that was emblematic of periods – triggering global online conversation, and becoming the most highly engaged-with social campaign in Pantone’s history.

The campaign normalised conversations about periods, and brought it to the media with 721 articles worldwide, as well as resulting in a 2,396 per cent increase in social media engagements.

It gained support from UN Women on social platforms and inspired a new Broadway play, as well as driving £29,000 in sales for Intimina menstrual cups.

Judge’s comment

This is a fabulous campaign that centred on an exceptional creative to initiate global conversation on an important issue. The partnership with Pantone was inspired and, given the relatively modest budget, it is clear the team focused their energy on the things that would make a difference.

