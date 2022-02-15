PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best pharmaceutical product launch (OTC)

As a result of budget cuts, fragmented GP services, reduced pharmacy opening times and the pandemic, access to key contraceptive methods in the UK has been disrupted, leaving women nationwide at a loss when it came to sexual health and wellness.

Take me back to the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners page

London-based agency Brands2Life was appointed by HRA Pharma to help launch Hana, the landmark contraceptive pill available over the counter (OTC) without the need for a prescription.

Marking a historic turning point in women’s health and sexual wellness, the innovative campaign generated more than 740 media stories – of which 99 per cent were positive or neutral – with an estimated reach of over 15bn.

The Hana website had over 14,000 visitors, thanks to the campaign.

As a result of paid social ads, Hana achieved 1.4m social content impressions from its target audience alone.

Alison Slingsby, innovations project manager at HRA Pharma, said: “At HRA, we firmly believe women should be able to take control of their contraceptive choice, and this key objective was reflected across the campaign, highlighting the significance of this ground-breaking launch.

“To further empower women, the campaign has continued to remove the stigma often associated with contraception and driven awareness of broader access to an effective option for many women.”

Judge’s comment