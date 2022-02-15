PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best pharmaceutical product launch (non-OTC)

Although rare, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a devastating muscle condition. Many infants born with it don’t celebrate their second birthday, making early treatment crucial.

Unfortunately, signs for SMA are tricky to recognise, as the genetic condition affects the central and peripheral nervous system, weakening muscles, so early diagnosis is rare, yet key.

In March 2021, on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview aired, and competing with COVID-19 airtime, the potentially life-changing, single-dose gene therapy drug Zolgensma was approved for use on the NHS in the UK.

Havas Life Medicom launched a campaign for what was dubbed the ‘world’s most expensive drug’ with media education in mind, after working with experts to gain multichannel coverage for the first treatment of its kind.

The specialised drug is the second-most effective drug made to treat SMA and earned the title of ‘world’s most expensive drug’ due to it being imported from the US, and it’s ability to save lives for a rare disorder.

The campaign for Novartis Gene Therapies secured 58 national news articles, as well as 283 in regional press, 10 TV and radio pieces, and earned a retweet from Matt Hancock, then the UK Health Secretary.

Three months after the launch, the first patient in England was infused with the ground-breaking drug on the NHS, securing a spot on the front page of the Daily Mirror, and a video of the treatment was broadcast across breakfast TV shows.

