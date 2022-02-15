TikTok vs. Instagram: Which is more important to influencers? The answer might surprise you

NEW YORK: TikTok may be all the rage, but Instagram is the most important of the trio of Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, according to 68% of marketing specialists via HypeAuditor’s third-annual State of Influencer Marketing report.

Looking at Instagram user data, HypeAuditor found that 46% of American Instagram users are between the ages of 25 and 34, and 83% of users overall are 34 and younger. Across all age ranges, women tend to use Instagram in slightly higher numbers. Lifestyle is the biggest category on Instagram, but the highest growth area was in the cinema and actors category. The number of influencers who create this content increased by 74% last year. Despite this growth, cinema and actors was one of the least competitive content areas, alongside fitness and gym and modeling.

Most Instagram creators across the country are nano-influencers, or those with 1,000 to 5,000 followers. They comprise 39.54% of influencers on the platform, closely followed by micro-influencers who make up 38.57%. Micro-influencers have 5,000 to 20,000.

The data suggested that nano-influencers are doing something right: according to HypeAuditor’s calculation of engagement rate, nano-influencers have the strongest connection with their followers, with an engagement rate of 4.7%, higher than any other group.

TikTok is largely a platform for Gen Z: 66.8% of its users are under the age of 24. Like Instagram, more women tend to use TikTok than men. Nano-influencers also comprise the largest group of influencers on the platform, making up 50.51%. HypeAuditor suggests that these nano-influencers offer good marketing opportunities for brands, as they tend to have niche audiences that trust the influencer.

Mega-influencers have the highest engagement rate on TikTok, with 15.63%. This can be explained, according to HypeAuditor, by the fact that user behavior on TikTok differs from other platforms.

“TikTok was built for users to easily create and interact with content,” the report said. “This encourages them to post videos, like and follow frequently, and increases engagement.”

YouTube users look somewhat different than Instagram and TikTok users. Seventy percent are between the ages of 18 and 34, while teenage users are the third-largest group, making up nearly 12.95%. YouTube is also used by more men than women.

Across all social platforms, HypeAuditor urges brands to create long-standing relationships with influencers who can serve as brand ambassadors to yield the most sustainable success. The platform also sees more opportunities for social e-commerce in the years to come.