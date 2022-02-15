Manchester United hires Ofsted internal comms chief for fan engagement role

Rick McGagh will join Manchester United as head of fan engagement in April to “strengthen relations with fans and ensure that their interests are embedded in the club’s decision-making processes”.

His appointment follows the news last week that Charlie Brooks, Manchester United’s director of comms, had resigned and is expected to transition out of his role over the next few weeks. The football club is to shake up its senior comms structure and create a chief communications officer role, PRWeek understands.

McGagh is a member of Manchester United’s Fans’ Forum and Fans’ Advisory Board (FAB). The club described him as a “well-known and respected member of the fan community who has been a regular at home, away and European games for over 25 years”.

His role will be to ensure the Fans’ Forum and FAB are working as effectively as possible, and lead engagement with fan groups such as Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST). McGagh will also provide advice and insights to leaders at the club on fan issues.

There has been discontent among some supporters following disappointing results in recent months. Last year Manchester United was among the six teams in England to receive a major backlash from fans after agreeing to take part in the much-criticised breakaway European Super League.

Collette Roche, Manchester United’s chief operating officer, said: “Strengthening our relationship with fans is one of the club’s top strategic priorities and this is reflected in our decision to create a new position to co-ordinate and lead our engagement initiatives.

“Rick’s established relationships within our fan community, coupled with strong communication and engagement experience, makes him uniquely qualified for the role and we are delighted that he has agreed to join.

“We are already making strides towards improved engagement through the launch of the FAB, the strengthening of the Fans’ Forum, and progress towards creating a Fans’ Share Scheme. This appointment marks another step forward in this positive direction.”

McGagh said: “Our fans want Manchester United to be the best football club in the world, both on and off the pitch. Supporters are what makes this club so special, and they should always feel they have the opportunity to contribute their views and be listened to.

“From my discussions with the club about this role, I believe there is a clear commitment to improving how they engage with fans in order to create a stronger partnership and connection between club and supporters. I am honoured to have this opportunity to help achieve that.”