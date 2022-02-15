PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best healthcare/pharma crisis comms response

With COVID-19 vaccine targets looming in south-east London in early 2021, there was an apparent need for engagement with people aged 18-39 to encourage them to book their vaccination.

Lynn PR was commissioned by Our Healthier South East London ICS/NHS South East London CCG to launch a data-driven campaign to target this age group and drive behavioural changes.

The ‘#DontMissYourVaccine’ campaign, winner of this category, resulted in an improvement in vaccine take-up among the target group of up to 67.5 per cent in just two weeks. It has since been recognised as a leading vaccination campaign.

Lynn PR undertook behavioural science research, finding that young people didn’t feel recognised for deemed ‘sacrifices’ they made over lockdown in the national agenda; were of the belief that they weren’t at risk of contracting the virus, and displayed levels of stoicism by allowing the vulnerable to receive it above them.

To combat this, the ‘#DontMissYourVaccine’ campaign set out to portray a bold, personal and emotive benefit to young people having their vaccination in the form of TV, radio, print and digital ads, featuring case studies and slogans in the style of spoken-word poetry.

The ads reached 2.2 million residents and secured five million impressions, with a 2.4 per cent engagement rate. Over 30,000 users visited the campaign landing page.

Judge’s comment

Strategic, savvy and nimble, this was high-quality PR, underpinned by an intelligent, evidence-based strategy, executed at pace. Impressive metrics demonstrated goals were met or significantly exceeded. Certainly worthy of the highest consideration.

