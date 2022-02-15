News

APCO names Mathew Shearman as North America healthcare lead

Shearman has served as an SVP at BCW.

by Eric Berger / Added 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has hired Mathew Shearman as North America lead of its health practice.

Shearman has joined the firm after working as SVP at BCW, where he helped brands in the healthcare and life-sciences sectors deliver campaigns.

"We are at a moment now where healthcare communications is really driving the business value of so many companies across this sector, so the idea of working with those colleagues to me was just super-exciting," he said.

One thing that impressed APCO North America president Kelly Williamson most about Shearman was his work counseling healthcare companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shearman has also worked on communications for a COVID-19 treatments that he declined to identify.

"He has been deeply involved in vaccine management, COVID testing and navigating that environment, which I found particularly intriguing," said Williamson. "I can't think of a more complex topic to be helping companies navigate through."

At APCO, Shearman said he is eager to work with a practice group that focuses on societal issues such as equity, sustainability and gender equality.

APCO's clients have included Better Medicare Alliance, an advocacy and research group that supports Medicare Advantage; Pacific Medical Centers, a medical group in the Seattle area; and Share Our Strength, a nonprofit that aims to end childhood hunger and poverty.

"Our clients today are not thinking in terms of corporate communications or public affairs or government relations. They are thinking about: how do we thrive as a business and solve this environment we are in? And how do we continue to create value throughout?" Williamson said.

