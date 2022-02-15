Partner Content

Build a sustainable future through the power of comms: join live

How can you play a part in your company's sustainable future? Join Investis Digital-PRWeek’s virtual panel discussion on 24 March, for insights and tips

by Jennifer Jackson / Added 5 hours ago

On Thursday 24 March at 12.30pm, PRWeek and Investis Digital host a live virtual panel, to discuss key comms issues around sustainability and ESG.

The discussion looks at how companies can promote sustainability through their actions, what pressures they face from stakeholders to act responsibly, and how they are measuring and reporting on their success.

Why attend?

Our panel of experts addresses key comms issues including:

  • How to integrate sustainability in your organisation’s strategy

  • Balancing the demands of different stakeholders to act responsibly

  • How best to represent your approach and actions in your communications

  • How to navigate the changing landscape of ESG regulations and reporting frameworks

Speakers 

Hear from today’s sustainability and ESG leaders including:

  • Kirsten Doddy, global head of marketing & communications, Anthesis

  • David Irish, investor relations & ESG senior manager, Vodafone

  • Julia Giannini, head of environment and climate action, BUPA

  • Al Loehnis, director of strategic business development, UK & Europe, Investis Digital

  • Edward Craig, head of content labs, PRWeek (moderator)

This event is free to attend on Investis Digital's Connect.ID virtual events platform. And it’s going to be an engaging interactive session, with polls, insight and an audience Q&A throughout.

Click here to register to attend – it's completely free to sign up. 

