PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best healthcare/pharma comms agency

Virgo Health’s ‘Being Human’ ethos came into its own in the months when we were isolated from loved ones during the pandemic, when the agency says it invested in wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and ‘putting people first’.

The agency, made up of 82 per cent women, focused on the mental health of its team, introducing four Headspace Days a year, a £50 wellbeing allowance, care packages, wellbeing check-ins, and virtual brunch. This contributed to a 33 percentage point increase in team happiness over the pandemic.

The healthcare and medical comms agency also put diversity at its core in its efforts to boost education on inclusivity. Colleagues contributed to more than 900 hours of learning on everything from neurodiversity and microaggressions to disability and inclusive leadership principles.

The team also benefited from two extra days of holiday to go on an all-expenses-paid trip, and now engage in a fully hybrid working model.

Clients-wise, Virgo Health engaged in campaigns and projects such as Time to Unite, in collaboration with the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign. This featured a virtual self-check and reached diverse communities with the important message.

The agency also launched the Early Days Club with Waterwipes, targeting new parents virtually throughout lockdown; and raised awareness of Parkinson's disease with pharmaceutical company Kyowa Kirin.

Judge’s comment

Fantastic working from the Virgo team. The calibre of client work is high with some really innovative ideas which show creativity and the value of our industry. The team should also be applauded for an amazing win rate and strong growth. The dedication to people and growing knowledge and implementation of inclusivity came through loud and clear and was great to see – from the Headspace Days and GoAllOutside and the 900 hours in training, Virgo really put their commitment into action.

Highly commended

Lynn PR

The multi-award-winning behavioural science comms team has established itself as a key competitor in less than three years of operation. A week before its second birthday, it turned over £1m – a 200 per cent increase in income. Healthcare clients account for 99 per cent of the agency’s roster, and it has added 11 new clients since April 2020. Successful COVID-19 and mental health campaigns have included: ‘#DontMissYourVaccine’ for Our Healthier South East London/NHS South East London CCG; ‘Know The RISK’ for Public Health Dorset; ‘Free Your Mind’ for NHS South East London CCG; ‘You Have a Choice’ for Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB; and ‘Support is out there for you’ for Thrive LDN.

Highly commended

GCI Health

Specialist healthcare comms agency GCI Health’s business grew by 14 per cent in 2020 – with 33 per cent of it organic – and were on track to report its seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth by the end of 2021. Out of 25 new team members joining the now 56-strong agency in 12 months, 82 per cent stayed in the business, and participated in virtual hangouts over lockdown. The agency has a 100 per cent client retention rate and welcomed five new clients in 12 months, as well as opening an office in Brussels.

Shortlisted

