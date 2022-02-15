PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best agency healthcare/pharma comms practice

In efforts to tackle the so-called ‘new normal’ as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Engine MHP + Mischief claimed it ‘focused on the future’.

The London-based strategic comms agency ‘evolved’ its offering, launching new media and creative functions, and engaged with its first patient voice panel to involve real-life experiences of the patients its campaigns represented.

The agency encouraged those with cancer symptoms to access much-needed care after designing and launching the multi-award winning ‘New Normal, Same Cancer’ campaign for AstraZeneca; and added Louise Farmer, previously at Sanofi, and Jaber Mohammed, from the Department of Health and Social Care, to lead its new health comms offering.

MHP Health generated over £500,000 in 10 months (a 16 per cent growth compared to 2020) and attracted projects with Sobi and Gilead. It also welcomed eight new clients, including Amgen, the ABPI, Global Youth Mobilization, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Lung Ambition Alliance.

The agency also focused on employee wellbeing, ensuring all colleagues had an extra week’s annual leave; 93 per cent of colleagues said they felt supported by leadership, and it the first comms agency to sign the Time to Change mental health pledge.

Judge’s comment

This team shows what can be done during a pandemic to meet the needs of the market and grow. With an authentic presence, the MHP team shows outstanding potential to make an impact in this space. Their focus on the development of their team, mental health, and encouragement is laudable! And the new scientific communications team is timely. Congratulations.

Highly commended

WE Communications

In the past year, WE Communications has more than doubled its revenue and headcount, boasting 11 retainer clients – with wins including Mereo BioPharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, COMPASS Pathways and Hartmann. The tech and healthcare-focused agency worked with barber-led mental health charity Lions Barber Collective to launch the Heads Up to Psoriasis campaign, sparking 74 per cent of people engaging with the campaign online claiming they intended to visit their doctor in the next six months to inform them of their scalp psoriasis.

The campaign achieved Gold Standard on the Patient Partnership Index 2021. WE Communications has also worked with Abbott on World Diabetes Day 2020: its campaign launched in 17 countries and social videos achieved 1.5 million views.

In addition, the agency’s UK leadership team is 70 per cent female, and its UK health team is 60 per cent female.

Shortlisted

Redefining the client/agency partnership by FleishmanHillard UK

Edelman UK Health by Edelman

Hanover Healthcare Communications