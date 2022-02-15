PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best crisis comms

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust’s COVID ZERO initiative – launched in June 2020 – was an ambitious in-house campaign aimed at protecting lives, workforce capacity and the organisation’s ability to provide vital healthcare services.

The judges were impressed by the way the Trust outlined its ambition of minimising hospital transmission and brought it to life through a series of behavioural science-endorsed nudge strategies and creative interventions encouraging widespread adoption, advocacy and adherence.

Sustained content and support was achieved through the creation of a suite of high-impact branded assets and creative interventions, partnerships with world-famous illustrators Quentin Blake, Nick Sharratt and Axel Scheffler to design COVID ZERO characters, cartoon posters and colouring-in assets for the Children’s Hospital, and roving ambassadors to encourage everyone to “WASH, WALK, WEAR”.

This was bolstered by an extensive raft of further measures, from internal comms, dedicated intranet channels, staff training and resident psychological support to a reward and recognition programme, which included a 50ft “thank you” banner raised outside the hospital entrance.

Thanks to the sustained, well-thought-out and creative interventions devised by the team, staff engagement increased fourfold, with 85 per cent of staff activity engaged on the internal social media platform; 77 per cent of staff say they would recommend UHS as a place to work, versus a national average of 66.8 per cent, and throughout the campaign its content gathered over 23,600 impressions on Facebook/Workplace.

These results – as well as the hugely positive impact on patients and vast media coverage achieved, including an appearance on BBC News at Ten – led the judges to deem the Trust a very worthy winner.