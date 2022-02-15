Milk & Honey PR bolsters creative team

Charla Maclean has joined Milk & Honey PR as digital creative from Bird & Blend Tea Co, where she was brand communications manager. She previously spent four years at People Against Dirty, the Method and Ecover brand owner, latterly as UK digital marketing lead.

Milk & Honey said Maclean will take the creative reins on work for technology giant Epson, charitable organisation Techfugees, and purpose-driven chocolate brand Luker.

Formerly client director at the agency, Alice Kennedy moves into the new role of senior creative, having joined less than a year ago as senior client manager. She previously worked at consultancies Teneo and Pagefield, where her clients included Facebook, Tesco and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

In her new role, Kennedy will lead on strategic creative campaigns for mobile network Giffgaff, children’s charity Make-A-Wish UK and app-based dating brand Inner Circle.

The duo will join partner and global creative director Ottilie Ratcliffe, who recently signed with the agency from a six-year stint at The Romans as partner and creative lead.

Ratcliffe said: “I could not be prouder to unveil the two latest creative hires for Milk & Honey. We’re building a multifaceted global team that can tackle briefs from a breadth of sectors but who are drawn together by a passion for values-led comms.

"I’m also proud to be part of a female trio at a time when female creative talent is so sadly underrepresented in our industry. Every win is worth celebrating in this space, because there are some incredible women out there changing the narrative, so more of this please.”

Other recent hires include partner and head of consumer Kath Myers, who was previously a board director at Iris. Last November the B-Corp company announced it had promoted two members of staff to the new roles of head of corporate affairs and global head of brand.

Last year Milk & Honey opened an office in New York, headed by former Ketchum senior executive Paul Cohen. Later the agency said it had been forced to ‘press pause’ in Australia as it struggled to recruit a suitable replacement for partner and managing director Caroline Addy during her maternity leave.