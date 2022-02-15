PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Industry Initiative Award

In summer 2020, four leaders in the fund management industry decided to tackle the chronic underrepresentation of black people in that sector by persuading asset managers to offer 100 black students or graduates paid internships during 2021.

They ended up placing 500, and in 2021 changed the programme to 10,000 Black Interns, offering 2,000 places each year for five consecutive years.

But its success was, in large part, thanks to Montfort Communications and The Nisse Consultancy, which made such a splash in helping to publicise the programme around the September application launch.

The agencies secured print, online, broadcast and radio coverage in trade and top-tier outlets such as the Financial Times, The Times, The Guardian, Telegraph and Daily Mail.

In the first phase of the campaign more than 450 internships at nearly 200 firms were delivered.

Overall, the impact on corporate Britain was extraordinary: more than 700 businesses eventually signed up for the five-year programme starting in 2022.

With corporations signed up, a candidate recruitment drive commenced. This combined a social-media programme designed to reach students with a targeted media push aimed at people who would encourage the students to apply – parents, university tutors and careers advisors, community leaders and peers. As a result, applications “flooded in”.

For the PRWeek CPAA judges, this was “a much-needed and ambitious campaign, cleverly built on a clearly articulated call to action and a simple but very effective range of tactics”.

They said: “All this, combined with the passion of all those involved, has enabled this campaign to achieve huge cut-through on a very low budget.”