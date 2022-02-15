PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: New consultancy of the year

Founded in 2019 as a government relations, reputation management and strategic communications firm, Atticus Communications stood out to the PRWeek CPAA Awards judges for its focus on credible communications, transparent behaviour and meaningful engagement.

In two years the firm has engaged with governments, forged reputations, led impactful campaigns and responded to all manner of crises, delivering on its mission to enact strategies that complement commercial goals, help clients communicate with stakeholders, and manage reputations through thought leadership. Currently, about 60 per cent of the agency’s revenue comes from new clients.

Also of note was the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Consultants are based across the UK, with 55 per cent of the workforce outside of London, and one-third of the full-time workforce are women. What’s more, about 30 per cent of current employees started their career at the agency as interns.

Former client Caroline Spanton, interim chief executive at the Football Association Wales Trust – Atticus lobbied on behalf of the organisation against cuts in funding and to promote grassroots football in Wales – said of the agency: “Without Atticus’ strategic insight into policymaking at both a national and devolved level, we would have been unable to make the case and put our story forward about the success of the FAW Trust over the last 25 years. The AC team are approachable, hardworking and don’t stop in their resolve to find the best solutions for their clients.”

The team were deemed worthy winners by the PRWeek CPAA judges.