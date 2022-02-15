PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best in-house team for corporate comms

Alongside its win for the Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign, for its First 100 Days campaign, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is also the recipient of the PRWeek UK CPAA award for Best in-house team for corporate comms following its “impressive” work.

Deftly navigating the acquisition of the multibillion-dollar Refinitiv, the in-house team – led by Paul Fincham, group head of communications, who reports to Brigitte Trafford, chief communications and marketing officer – ensured seamless continuity of communications across the business and oversaw the unveiling of a new brand identity intended to reflect the strength and proposition of the combined organisation.

As the transition was highly complex and global in nature, the team conducted a comprehensive education campaign with stakeholders including investors, regulators, governments and media through the 18-month regulatory approval process, keeping all updated on progress and ensuring that they understood, and supported, the rationale and benefits of the transaction.

Moreover, the communications team equipped customer-facing employees with a customer communications toolkit to support a consistent message about the combined group’s offering. Nearly one million customer communications were distributed in the first weeks following completion.

Ultimately, the judges praised the team for “successfully navigating high expectations and intense regulatory scrutiny” to deliver on the Refinitiv acquisition and the launch of LSEG’s new brand.

“Their focused, strategic and robust approach helped deliver a 25 per cent increase in share price and impressive employee engagement scores,” they said.

Highly commended in this category was DLA Piper, earning praise from the judges for its work promoting the organisation’s new D&I strategy and goals via its One Voice Made of Many campaign.