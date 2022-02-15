PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Corporate and financial comms professional of the year (agency)

As managing director of Future PR, which she founded in 2017, Nina Sawetz (pictured) has led the consultancy to achieve a staggering 53 per cent growth in the past 12 months (reporting a 99.4 per cent growth in profit) and a forecast of a further 49 per cent growth for 2022, making her in the PRWeek CCPAA judges eyes a highly worthy winner for this category.

In the 12 months to November 2021, Sawetz personally represented Sacha Lord (Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester) – positioning the little known businessman as the voice of the hospitality sector; Oliver Cookson (founder, Myprotein/NED, The Hut Group); Hotter Shoes (senior team); Graham Ewart (chief executive, Direct Healthcare Group); Jeremy Brooke (chief executive, The SSB Group); and Shaun Hinds (chief executive, Manchester Central).

Thanks to Sawetz's work, Lord, for example, received 5,239 placements in total, 1,029 of them broadcast mentions and interviews (including Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast, BBC News, The One Show, Sky News, Radio 4 Today, BBC 5 Live, LBC), and 103 national print mentions, including the Financial Times and The Times front page.

Moreover, Future did not take any financial or furlough support during COVID-19, and instead made significant hires such as the appointment of Kayley Worsely, former editor of The Business Desk, as a consultant.

The category judges said Sawetz presented a “wonderfully clear, simple and honest proposition” with “no wooliness or over-claiming, which is joyful and refreshing. And deserved growth to go with it.”