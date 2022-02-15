PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Public affairs newcomer of the year

Since joining iNHouse Communications in 2019 as an account executive with no prior experience in public affairs or politics, George Mason (pictured) has gone from strength to strength, being promoted twice and acting as the account lead for some of the agency’s biggest clients – Openreach, train manufacturer Alstom, Diageo and the UK Spirits Alliance.

Take me back to the City, Corporate & Public Affairs Awards winners page

In his short time at the agency Mason has generated new business leads, secured significant additional revenue and played a pivotal role in award-winning campaigns, leading colleagues to affectionately dub him “Mr Reliable”.

For the UK Spirits Alliance, he has grown its support base to more than 260 businesses in less than two years, engaging with senior journalists, placing news stories that he has conceived and developed, and managing a programme of local distillery visits for MPs that has taken him around the country.

Mason’s work was a critical part of the agency’s campaign on behalf of the Alliance that was named Public Affairs Campaign of the Year at the CIPR Excellence Awards in 2020. He has also contributed to successful pitches for a range of clients, including Google and Alstom.

Katie Perrior, chair of iNHouse Communications, said: “If you see George at work, you’d think he’d been in the industry 10 years, not two. I’m constantly impressed not only by the quality of his work, but his attitude – how he wants to get better and how he supports the development of colleagues. He has a great future ahead of him, and it’s been wonderful to watch his growth over the last couple of years.”