Travelodge hires agency for social and content

Splendid said it has been briefed to "evolve how Travelodge engages with its customers and drive brand growth". The agency was hired after a competitive pitch.

The appointment follows a revival in trading at Travelodge, which operates over 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, after the easing of COVID-19 regulations.

Revenue at the group in the third quarter of 2021, its most recent reported period, was up 9.9 per cent versus the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, reaching £229.5m. Travelodge recently announced a recruitment drive to hire an extra 600 staff.

Karen Broughton, Travelodge chief sales & marketing officer, said: “Splendid Communications presented a compelling approach to supporting our wider marketing and business objectives. We are very excited to be working with Splendid Communications to evolve our brand further with creativity, technology and data, to be constantly relevant for our current and future customers.”

Alec Samways, CEO at Splendid Communications, said: “We are delighted to begin this partnership with Travelodge and are eager to inject new life into their social channels. This is a brand with heritage, high awareness and exciting potential for revitalisation using social media. Our belief in creative content, driven by real-world insight, will lend itself well to a brand committed to making affordable travel for everyone.”

The account was previously held by digital agency AllTogetherNow.