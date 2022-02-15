PRWeek UK Power Book: PR elite choose best PR performers
PRWeek asked members of the 2022 UK Power Book which organisation or individual has managed their reputation most adeptly and proactively over the past 12 months - we list the most popular answers. The Power Book coverage is exclusive to subscribers - the Book itself goes live on Wednesday (16 March).
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>