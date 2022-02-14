MSL affiliate MARCO launches advertising arm and targets IPO

Xabier Olazabal, the former chief executive of Publicis Groupe’s Spain business, has been hired to lead MARCO Advertising as managing partner. Carlos Bustamante, former creative director at El Laboratorio, joins as creative director.

MARCO stated: “This new division will work in co-ordination with consultants from the different business divisions, both Brand and Reputation, to develop creative solutions that connect clients with society, generating conversation, value and differentiation.”

Diana Vall, managing director of MARCO BRAND, which includes MARCO Advertising, said: “At MARCO we continue to expand and increase our capabilities in both reputation management and brand building. The experience and leadership that Xabier brings in new narratives, as well as the creativity of Carlos Bustamante and his team of professionals, will allow us to decisively reinforce our commitment to the generation of innovative campaigns.”

The development follows a period of strong growth at the wider MARCO group, with revenue rising 49 per cent in 2021 to €13m following new office openings and the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in pan-African agency Africa Communications Media Group (ACG). MARCO recently agreed to buy an extra 10 per cent of ACG, chief executive Didier Lagae told PRWeek.

Revenue growth in 2021 represents a rise of 37 per cent on pre-pandemic 2019 – in 2020 revenue fell 12 per cent at the company, which employs about 200 people. Organic revenue growth in the year was 42 per cent and gross profit margin was 19 per cent. It hired about 70 people in the past year.

Lagae said MARCO added 26 clients in 2021, including multi-market firms such as Boeing and energy company Iberdrola and country-specific clients such as GMB whisky and fintech firm United. It also recently won a data and AI brief with professional services network PwC.

Lagae said of the agency’s performance in 2021: “I was very happy to say all the regions, all the languages, all the practices, have outperformed. I can see more growth in digital and video, for instance, and in internal comms, but in terms of markets, everybody has been performing very strongly, so there are no weaknesses.”

MARCO opened offices in Brussels, Berlin and Milan over the past year, and last week set up shop in Munich.

As PRWeek reported in November, the agency has gained a London presence at Spaces, the flexible office complex in Covent Garden, where it has eight staff to date.

Stock market

Lagae said the group is targeting one more acquisition and a full launch in London before the IPO, which had been delayed due to the pandemic. The firm is recruiting for senior staff in London, and he described the UK business as “urgent” as MARCO seeks a dual listing on the Euronext stock market in Belgium and France.

“The new window for IPOing for MARCO is October 2023… and what we want is London to already have delivered on investment, so that's why we're really pushing for that.

“The IPO should be happening with fee billing of around €18m to €20m, which means 50 per cent growth over two years, so 25 per cent year on year for the next two years, and maintaining profitability around 15 per cent to 16 per cent.”

Despite being headquartered in Spain, MARCO is not looking to float in Madrid because more liquidity is available in Euronext, Lagae said. “We’re probably going to start in September/October this year with a roadshow to do our storytelling and get the markets warmed up,” he told PRWeek.

The business is owned by Lagae, although 15 per cent of shares in the holding company will be held as stock options for key personnel after flotation. Currently, more than 10 per cent of stock options have been granted. The group plans to float about 30 per cent to 35 per cent of the business.

Lagae said flotation will “give us the financial muscle to accelerate our growth post-IPO with targeted acquisitions”. The “priority markets” will be London, San Francisco, New York, Germany and Africa. The group is also likely to seek a specialist public affairs agency as an acquisition target.

Other comms firms based in Continental Europe have sought flotation in recent times. LLYC debuted on BME Growth, the Spanish stock market, last July.

However, announcing plans last month to de-list from the stock market, SEC Newgate chief executive Fiorenzo Tagliabue told PRWeek: “Our stock value was and is absolutely undervalued on the market.”

Lagae rejected suggestions that MARCO could be undervalued in public markets, pointing to the stock market valuation of LLYC that was 12 times profit.

He said: “I think MARCO is quite unique in its positioning of the market. What we do in terms of video production, in terms of thought leadership, our leadership in country brand-building, our leadership in fighting climate change, embedded in one single agency with paid, owned and earned [media]… it really sets things apart. I do think that the market will recognise the uniqueness of MARCO.”

MARCO has its own offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Berlin, Munich, Miami, México City, Bogotá, Lima, São Paulo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Abidjan and Nairobi, as well as affiliated MSL offices in more than 100 markets.

Lagae, who previously held senior roles at Edelman and Weber Shandwick, and in-house at Levi's and The Body Shop, was named Best PR Professional – Continental Europe at the PRWeek Global Awards in 2019.