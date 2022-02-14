News

6 brands parody Coinbase’s Super Bowl QR code spot

Even the new NFL champion got in on the fun.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Barkbox was one of the brands responding quickly to Coinbase's Super Bowl ad.
Six brands, including the Super Bowl LVI-winning Los Angeles Rams, quickly made parodies of Coinbase’s much-talked-about ad that ran during the big game.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform’s spot couldn’t have been more minimalist if it tried. It featured only a bouncing QR code, leading those who scanned it to Coinbase's site, which was promoting a $15 Bitcoin giveaway for joining the cryptocurrency marketplace. 

After airing the 60-second, $14 million ad, Coinbase was mentioned 79,000 times on Twitter, making it the most-talked about brand on the platform during the game, according to social media monitoring company Brandwatch. Coinbase’s app temporarily crashed, presumably due to the massive influx of traffic from its ad. 

Here is how other brands reimagined the spot…

Los Angeles Rams

BarkBox

Shopify

Mr. Peanut

Avocados from Mexico 

Irish Spring

