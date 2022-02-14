PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best integrated agency for corporate and public affairs

For the PRWeek UK CPAA judges, Engine MHP + Mischief’s work building corporate narratives that resonate with audiences stood out as agenda-setting, innovative and collaboration at its best.

Take me back to the City, Corporate & Public Affairs Awards winners page

The combined work of the MHP Brand and Reputation team and the MHP Public Affairs team behind some of the biggest political and public engagement campaigns of our time, from Vote Leave to ‘Missing Type’, was noted as “setting the pace in the corporate arena right now with hires and work that is consistently talked about and rewarded”.

Led by senior strategic advisors and journalists, the teams have been praised for combining their disruptive power to make a real impact at the intersection between politics and public opinion.

Examples of this work include helping TalkTalk collaborate with the Department for Work and Pensions on a new product based on the needs of jobseekers, which tackled the digital divide by providing eligible jobseekers an uncapped broadband service for six months to help them through the job search process.

Tasked by the chief executive of The Restaurant Group, owner of Frankie & Benny’s and Wagamama, with securing financial relief in the March 2021 Budget, MHP also successfully secured further VAT and Business Rates relief for the Group in the Budget.

“[This is] an innovative organisation with strong supporting evidence on the impact they are having on behalf of their clients, changing behaviour and even economic policy with innovative thinking and networking,” the judges said.