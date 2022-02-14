PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best use of media relations in a campaign (agency)

When agency MHP + Mischief was tasked with repositioning E.ON as an environmental leader, changing consumer attitudes against a backdrop of growing pressure on ‘the big six’ energy companies to demonstrate their green credentials – only 34 per cent of sustainability commentators named E.ON as a leader in environmental issues – the team looked to the skies.

It had to devise a purpose-led campaign that engaged audiences on an environmental issue to move the dial, and identified air quality as a topical issue that affected consumers and stakeholders alike. But how could it package the message to drive maximum engagement and media coverage?

Their answer: frame the issue of air quality around the weather. The Change The Weather campaign’s focus was simply to get as many media outlets as possible to start including air pollution in their weather forecasts.

The agency achieved this coverage in 18 media outlets, including five national newspapers. London Evening Standard, the i, Daily Star, Daily Record and The Scotsman changed their weather reports. With a combined circulation of 1,118,593, that's more than one million people engaging with the issue of air pollution every day.

Agreement that E.ON was a ‘leader’ in environmental issues spiked massively to 71.7 per cent among those aware of the campaign, and there was a 14.9 per cent improvement in agreement that E.ON was a ‘leading energy provider’.

Ultimately, the judges said this was a “clear winner” for tackling a hugely important issue, particularly in major cities. “It was well executed with a clear objective,” they said.