Event

PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best use of media relations in a campaign (agency)

Engine MHP + Mischief is the winner in this category for its ‘Change The Weather’ campaign.

by Lauren Brown / Added 1 hour ago

PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best use of media relations in a campaign (agency)

When agency MHP + Mischief was tasked with repositioning E.ON as an environmental leader, changing consumer attitudes against a backdrop of growing pressure on ‘the big six’ energy companies to demonstrate their green credentials – only 34 per cent of sustainability commentators named E.ON as a leader in environmental issues – the team looked to the skies.

Take me back to the City, Corporate & Public Affairs Awards winners page

It had to devise a purpose-led campaign that engaged audiences on an environmental issue to move the dial, and identified air quality as a topical issue that affected consumers and stakeholders alike. But how could it package the message to drive maximum engagement and media coverage?

Their answer: frame the issue of air quality around the weather. The Change The Weather campaign’s focus was simply to get as many media outlets as possible to start including air pollution in their weather forecasts.

The agency achieved this coverage in 18 media outlets, including five national newspapers. London Evening Standard, the i, Daily Star, Daily Record and The Scotsman changed their weather reports. With a combined circulation of 1,118,593, that's more than one million people engaging with the issue of air pollution every day.

Agreement that E.ON was a ‘leader’ in environmental issues spiked massively to 71.7 per cent among those aware of the campaign, and there was a 14.9 per cent improvement in agreement that E.ON was a ‘leading energy provider’.

Ultimately, the judges said this was a “clear winner” for tackling a hugely important issue, particularly in major cities. “It was well executed with a clear objective,” they said.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

CFA Institute replaces Ogilvy with Porter Novelli as PR AOR

How Coinbase stole Pepsi’s thunder as the most-talked about brand during the Super Bowl

How Coinbase stole Pepsi’s thunder as the most-talked about brand during the Super Bowl

Big brand thinking: 4 ways for-purpose organizations can elevate their brand

Big brand thinking: 4 ways for-purpose organizations can elevate their brand

BCW North America appoints Josh Crick as chief digital officer

BCW North America appoints Josh Crick as chief digital officer

Trendpop’s dashboard also allows brands to monitor content and campaigns across platforms like TikTok to boost measurement. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Creator platform Collab acquires Trendpop

The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: All tired out

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: All tired out

Photo credit: Getty Images

Metamates, Pinployees or Dropboxers: Which company has the cringiest employee nickname?

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favorite condom ads for Valentine's Day

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favorite condom ads for Valentine's Day

Clockwise from top left: Biggam, Douglas, Sorrell, Jones, McCabe, Richards, King, Smoorenburg.

Do agency groups’ strong results prove the doubters wrong?