PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign

When in early 2021, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) completed the acquisition of Refinitiv, a $27bn deal that meant LSEG’s workforce jumped from about 5,000 to more than 25,000, the organisation knew that merging the two would not be easy. How could it make the transition work for employees, customers and stakeholders?

The answer was a 100-day employee engagement programme focused on empowering and bringing the team together under the organisation’s cultural aspirations (Connect, Create Opportunity and Deliver), which would start on 1 February – known as Day One for the Group – and culminate in a week-long milestone campaign.

PRWeek CPAA judges praised the work as “a thoughtfully planned campaign that provided a steady drumbeat of messaging to employees, with real creative flair”.

A new intranet, called Connect, was unveiled on Day One, replacing the intranets for both legacy organisations and serving as a central repository for all group-wide content, and colleagues from the separate businesses could meet in a game of 'company roulette', using a random email generator to match them. About 4,000 signed up in days, and thousands of informal 'hello' meetings happened on Microsoft Teams.

On Day 100 there was a digital photo wall, where staff were invited to share photos and reflections, and a video from the chief executive was sent out to the entire workforce. Afterwards, a survey of more than 17,000 colleagues revealed that 76 per cent were excited about the company’s future

“[This] campaign had a clear identity and timeline with multiple measurable touchpoints along the way,” the judges remarked, “and used a Pulse survey to check that the messages had landed and had impact. This entry demonstrated best practice.”