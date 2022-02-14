Edelman names former DeVries CEO Heidi Hovland global chair of food and beverage

NEW YORK: Edelman has appointed Heidi Hovland as global chair of food and beverage, effective February 22.

Hovland, former global CEO of Devries, will oversee more than 500 employees globally that comprise Edelman's food and beverage sector. She will be based in New York and report to Edelman chief corporate strategy officer Katie Burke.

Hovland is taking over the role from Megan Van Someran, who was named global chair of brand in 2020 and had been handling both roles until she left the firm at the end of 2021.

Hovland said in a statement that food and beverage companies are “at the nexus of the most pressing challenges and urgent opportunities across the globe: food waste and access, healthy equity, climate change and supply chain.

Edelman has also promoted Alison Borgmeyer, who is a registered dietician, to food and beverage chair for the U.S. She will be based in Chicago, reporting to Jim O’Leary, U.S. chief operating officer and corporate practice chair.

She was GM of Edelman's food and beverage center of excellence.

The firm's food and beverage sector, Edelman's third-largest, saw double-digit growth in 2021 despite inflation, supply chain and ingredient concerns, according to CEO Richard Edelman.

Edelman has served as lead idea and creative agency on campaigns for food and beverage companies such as Mars, Taco Bell and KFC.

Before joining Edelman, Hovland ran her own communications consultancy HH Strategic Communications during the pandemic. She had previously spent five years as CEO of DeVries Global, where she led work for clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sephora, Staples and IHOP.

She also spent 11 years at FleishmanHillard.

Edelman's global revenue increased 15.4% in 2021 to $984.9 million in terms of constant currency growth. In terms of actual growth, the firm’s revenue increased by 17.2% for the year.