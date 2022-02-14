GOSH Children’s Charity appoints first marketing and communications director

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity has appointed Emma Guise (pictured) as its first director of marketing and communications.

Guise joins the charity after more than 10 years at Macmillan Cancer Support where most recently she acted as director of brand and communications. She previously led the media and PR team at Shelter.

GOSH Charity raises money to fund research into pioneering new treatments and provide the hospital with the most up-to-date medical equipment, as well as supporting seriously ill children and their families.

Guise, who joined the charity today (14 February), leads its new marketing and communications directorate, which was created following a reorganisation in October 2021.

Louise Parkes, chief executive of GOSH Charity, said: “I’m thrilled to have appointed Emma into this newly created leadership role at GOSH Charity. Emma brings both creative vision and strategic expertise, and with her impressive track record I know she will inspire our colleagues as we continue to build a truly unified and powerful brand and voice for GOSH Charity.”

Guise said: “It’s a real honour to lead the marketing and communications for an organisation that has such a special place in the hearts of so many. I can’t wait to start working with the whole team to build on the brilliant work to date and play my part in helping improve the lives of seriously ill children and their families across the UK.”

This article first appeared on Third Sector.