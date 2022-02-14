LexisNexis Risk Solutions appoints PR agency

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is part of Relx, a FTSE 30 company with revenues of over £7bn and a market cap of £43bn that operates in 180 countries.

Clarity will look to build on the reputation of LexisNexis Risk Solutions in digital identity, financial crime compliance and customer data management.

It will also advise on strategy, produce thought leadership pieces, offer campaign support and handle media relations.

“Clarity’s ideas, enthusiasm, professionalism and understanding of the brief put them head and shoulders above others throughout the pitch process,” said Mike Normansell, senior PR manager at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“We could see immediately that their strategic and creative thinking would challenge us to think differently and direct us in the right way.”

Rachel Gilley, Clarity’s UK managing director and president, EMEA, said it had assembled a team that would bring the “industry-specific and strategic thinking that LexisNexis Risk Solutions is looking for in a comms partner”.

Clarity’s London team has recently grown its headcount to 39, with three new hires and six promotions in January.