Open Influence launches SaaS platform

Called Go Prism, the platform gives social media marketers access to better data and analysis, the company says.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES: Global influencer marketing platform Open Influence has launched a self-serve SaaS social intelligence and insights platform called Go Prism.

The platform will help social media marketers gain access to better data and analysis to inform decision-making for influencer marketing, in essence offering social insights on demand. Go Prism is powered by AI and draws on billions of data points to analyze millions of pieces of content, hashtags, mentions and creators across social platforms.

Open Influence describes Go Prism as a "content and information resource for brands to find data and qualitative analysis of insights and trends to help advance influencer and creator marketing programs." The tool includes features including brand safety, influencer discovery, performance benchmarking and competitive insights.

The brand safety feature flags content that an influencer posts that may be risky, including content relating to sex, alcohol, drugs, religion or any potentially offensive or profane language. Based on a database of more than a million influencers, the influencer-discovery tool allows users to search for influencers, sort and filter based on criteria and build custom lists. Go Prism also offers influencer audience data, detailing the demographics of a given influencer's audience.

The platform features benchmarking data across organic and paid social content and also has the ability to create competitive analysis reports. In particular, users can track the performance of competitor content and look at relative performance, share of voice or engagement rates by industry.

Open Influence's enterprise clients will also have access to research-as-a-service, a team of data science and research pros who can generate customizable reports and analytics.

