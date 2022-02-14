Cinch appoints PR agency

Good Relations will handle integrated creative PR campaigns for online used-car marketplace Cinch, led by Lawrence Collis, executive director for the agency’s consumer practice.

Good Relations will work as part of the integrated VCCP Group team, which focuses on campaign development and amplification for Cinch, as well as brand strategy, digital comms and customer experience.

The Cinch website has about 30 million unique visitors and sells about 70,000 cars a year. It also has partnerships or sponsorship deals with England Cricket, Tottenham Hotspur, The Queen’s Club, Creamfields and Latitude.

The site, launched in 2020, is part of Constellation Group, which also owns WeBuyAnyCar.com.

Constellation typically generates annual sales of about £12bn, and is owned by private equity fund TDR Capital. Last year TDR raised more than £1bn to expand Cinch across the UK and Europe.