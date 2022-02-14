News

Hologic and Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl play

The company’s Super Bowl spot, “Her Health is Her Wealth,” puts a focus on women’s wellness.

by Lecia Bushak, MM+M / Added 46 minutes ago

Mary J. Blige performed at Super Bowl LVI.
Mary J. Blige performed at Super Bowl LVI.

Women’s-health-focused med-tech firm Hologic made its Super Sunday play.

The company launched a national campaign with a spot featuring singer and actress Mary J. Blige. The ad shows Blige making time for a wellness check-up amid her frenzied schedule.

“Women have always put themselves on the backburner. It hasn’t always been a priority for them to take care of themselves,” noted Jane Mazur, VP of corporate communications at Hologic. “We think the responsibility lives with us. We’re not sitting here promoting a specific product and test; we want to empower women.”

The goal of Her Health is Her Wealth, Mazur explained, is to remind women to prioritize self-care at a moment when the stresses and isolation of the pandemic might be taking a toll. According to recent Hologic research, 50% of women aged 16 to 54 haven’t had a health screening in the last year.

Over the course of the last year, Hologic has launched a $20 million health equity campaign and unveiled a partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network to raise awareness of health disparities. The collaboration with Blige echoes those and other efforts to infuse Hologic’s creative work with more diversity.

“We believe that having a women-led process, creatively and organically, would lead to an authentic voice and execution of the ad,” Mazur said. “Mary J. Blige was instrumental in the storyboarding. We believed it was important to represent all women in a way they could ultimately see themselves.”

The campaign was created in partnership with CHE creative, a Black-owned and women-led ad agency, as well as director and artist child.

While the commercial has been running across NBC platforms during the Winter Olympics, Mazur said the Super Bowl platform was essential in order to grab the attention of men and women alike.

“At the end of the day, we want to impact not only the women that are going to be watching this commercial but also the men in their lives,” Mazur said. “The message needs to be heard and understood and acted upon by both genders. Men need to turn to the women in their lives and encourage them to take care of themselves, and women need to turn to men and say, ‘I need to take care of myself.’”

Blige performed during the Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

This story first appeared on mmmm-online.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Mary J. Blige performed at Super Bowl LVI.

Hologic and Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl play

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Real-time media monitoring helps PR teams get ahead of every story

Real-time media monitoring helps PR teams get ahead of every story

How the Ad Council used AI to personalize COVID-19 vaccine campaigns

How the Ad Council used AI to personalize COVID-19 vaccine campaigns

(Flavia Mancuso/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Beverly Hills appoints agency to handle PR

Just briefly

Just briefly

IPG earnings boosted by media, data, tech offerings

IPG earnings boosted by media, data, tech offerings

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

NYWIC study: Women in communications harder hit by pandemic

NYWIC study: Women in communications harder hit by pandemic

Anheuser-Busch InBev expands relationship with Weber Shandwick to global corporate reputation

Anheuser-Busch InBev expands relationship with Weber Shandwick to global corporate reputation