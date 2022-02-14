Event

PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best use of media relations in a campaign (in-house)

The Alzheimer’s Society has been named the winner of this category for its Fix Dementia Care/Coronavirus campaign.

In a campaign hailed by the PRWeek CCPA judges as “hugely impressive”, the Alzheimer’s Society managed, even with people furloughed, amid a packed news agenda and with no budget or paid media, to achieve crucial policy change for people affected by dementia, and worst-hit by the pandemic, through its Fix Dementia Care/Coronavirus campaign.

Raising the issue that there had been 34,000 deaths from the virus among those with dementia, as well as soaring dementia deaths and significant mass deterioration linked to isolation and the impact of successive lockdowns, the charity set about trying to influence the government to make vital policy changes.

In the end, after a sustained campaign of media coverage – including 30 front-page stories, 900 national articles and regular mentions in national broadcasts – the campaign achieved no less than 23 policy changes, ranging from getting daily publication of care home deaths, after influencing BBC and ITV news to point out this omission, to ensuring people were tested before hospital discharge and that care homes were placed top of the list for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Moreover, recognition of unpaid family carers’ essential role in following guidelines was achieved, as was getting regular, repeated testing and PPE prioritised in care homes for care workers and Infection Control funding extended.

Overall, the judges remarked that the “proactive, of the moment campaign” had highlighted an important issue and “clearly made a difference”.

Highly commended commended in this category was the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign by UK Finance, which offered straightforward and impartial advice to help people protect themselves from preventable financial fraud.

