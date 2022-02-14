PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best use of social media and influencers in a campaign

Despite being one of the few insurers to commit to the ‘1.5°C future’ – signing the UN business pledge to limit global temperature increase and be 100 per cent renewable by 2022 – at the start of 2020 Zurich wasn’t generally seen as a leader in this area.

Take me back to the City, Corporate & Public Affairs Awards winners page

Instead, it was viewed as just another insurer. Zurich wanted to change that, and asked Third City to align the organisation in people’s minds with sustainability, while at the same time making a concrete, positive impact.

What emerged was the Youth Against Carbon campaign, the UK’s first carbon-neutral eco convention, livestreamed on Instagram Live and YouTube – and driven by young people, for young people.

Third City knew it would have to stand out from the crowd in terms of branding and purpose, something it did through striking clarity and positivity messaging and the recruitment of some of the UK’s foremost young climate influencers as the faces of the campaign and panellists. Campaigner, presenter and ‘TV teacher’ Maddie Moate would host.

The conference was then announced in the media, gaining widespread coverage. Stakeholders lent their support on social media, with even the Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, Kwasi Kwarteng, agreeing to attend.

Ultimately, the total media reach of the hugely successful campaign and conference reached 3.4m and 12m across social channels, allowing Zurich UK to grow its social channels by 22 per cent and rise to the top of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.