PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best handling of an IPO

When Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, was blasted into space on 11 July 2021, it presented a challenge for SEC Newgate.

Given the task of devising and implementing an effective communications programme in support of Seraphim Space Investment Trust’s IPO – the first of its kind – and with Branson an early investor, the question was whether to strategically distance Seraphim from the launch and risk Branson’s support, or to have the IPO associated with an event that could go dramatically wrong.

After all, Seraphim Space had nothing to do with space tourism, and any failure of the flight could, if the organisation were in any way linked to it, have disastrous consequences for the listing.

But SEC Newgate strategically managed the event expertly, the PRWeek CPAA judges said, praising the level of information about risk mitigation and decisions on what to do in the agency’s application.

Moreover, the “well planned and executed campaign”, they added, was sustained over multiple channels. “Space tourism has an open door to media coverage – but this kind of work is much more challenging to get attention for, particularly with a cynical City media questioning the long-term investment potential of space. Every aspect of this campaign sought to inject credibility and in a considered manner.”

Driven by research and insights, the agency successfully debunked the myth that space is only for billionaires, highlighting the positive and crucial role of space tech for the future and showcasing the thought-leadership of Seraphim’s team. Overall, coverage over the campaign generated 34.9 million page visits.

