PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best handling of a merger or acquisition deal

The winner of this category is Virgin Media O2 for its ‘Creating a Connectivity Champion’ campaign

by Lauren Brown / Added 1 hour ago

Bringing together two media and telecoms giants smoothly was always going to be a challenge, but against the backdrop of a global pandemic, O2 and Virgin Media had their work cut out for them.

In an effort the judges praised as “pretty perfect”, the communications teams came together ahead of the June 2021 launch to pull off “a meticulously co-ordinated merger that reassured all stakeholders with bespoke communications and clear outcomes for the merged entities”. 

Following initial talks in May 2020, the team launched polling across internal, public and corporate audiences, asking what people wanted from a next-generation communications provider. The response was clear: help with the recovery, seamless connection and a purposeful approach to ending the digital divide.

As a result, the team developed and tested the notion of the ‘UK’s Connectivity Champion’, with highly positive feedback. The concept was for O2 and Virgin Media to cite the creation of an entity set to reconnect and rebuild the country. The UK’s Connectivity Champion would seamlessly unite people, communities and businesses at a time when they needed it most.

Behind the vision was the promise that, together, O2 and Virgin Media would upgrade the UK; power the nation’s recovery and create unbeatable choice for UK consumers and businesses. With this as the commitment, the permitted comms group planned for launch.

“Truly,” the judges said, “this is one for the textbooks.” They applauded the fact that the merger communications strategy was led by audience insights, calling the resulting proposition developed for the combined business “relevant and inspiring”.

“It was purpose-led [and] pretty perfect in delivering against what it set out to do,” the judges added.

