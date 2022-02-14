PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best public affairs campaign for an NGO, charity or campaigning organisation

Prior to the “clearly thought-out, life-changing and sensitive campaign” by Marie Curie and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, people with terminal illnesses could only access fast-track benefits if they had six months to live, despite research stating that doctors cannot reliably predict when someone will die.

The “cruel” rule meant that 10 people died every day waiting for a decision on their benefit application, and 100 people a month were rejected and then died within six months.

Described by the judges as “public affairs and PR at its most powerful”, the #Scrap6Months campaign, launched in 2018, succeeded and the UK Government overturned the rule on 8 July 2021.

This was thanks to the sustained and targeted efforts to get the issue into the media and in front of politicians, which culminated in the issue being raised, for example, at the Queen’s Speech debate and The Express newspaper officially supporting the campaign.

PRWeek CCPA judges praised the campaign’s multiple touchpoints over a sustained period that smashed its objectives.

“This campaign overturned a rule that has the potential to impact every one of us and will mean that those facing the end of life will not be subjected to additional cruelty,” they said.

Shortlisted in this category was Havas Worldwide London Limited’s Black Plaque Project, which drew attention to the significant contributions of many Black Britons, as only 1.6 per cent of blue plaques in London honour those of African or Caribbean descent.