PRWeek UK Awards 2022: Entries open for PR industry’s Oscars

The live PRWeek Awards 2022 event is scheduled for 18 October at the Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit, which outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website. The categories are listed below.

MSL and Gingercomms have signed up as sponsors for the Awards.

Danny Rogers, PRWeek editor-in-chief UK and EMEA, said: “The PRWeek UK Awards are widely accepted as the most prestigious awards in the PR and communications sector. Built up over 30 years, the Awards showcase and reward the industry’s very best talent and work via its famously robust and rigorous judging process. Our judges are picked from the most senior in-house professionals and the leading agencies, along with the rising stars of the sector. As we, hopefully, return to a more normal way of life in 2022, as part of the judging process this year we will once again be visiting the in-house teams and agencies to judge the Gold Award categories.

“I am also excited to announce that this year we are also bringing back the PRWeek Awards Grand Prix. This Award will be judged by the editorial team of PRWeek in conversation with the chair of judges, and will be taken from the winners and potentially the shortlist of the Best Campaign category winners. It will be the piece of work that best symbolises excellence in professional communications today and will be announced after the PRWeek Awards dinner. The Awards evening in October will once again be where we gather the best of the best at a glamorous, red carpet ceremony.

“I look forward to reading your entries and also meeting you all at the event on 18 October, in the Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House. I hope that you will join me in making 2022 the most successful year so far!”

The ‘early bird’ deadline for submissions is Tuesday 10 May, with a standard deadline of Thursday 19 May and a late entry deadline of Tuesday 31 May.

You can nominate judges for the PRWeek UK Awards here.

For inquiries, please contact lilly.ephigene@haymarket.com.

Categories for 2021

B2B Campaign

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best Integrated Campaign

Best International Campaign

Best PR Event

Best Use of a Small Budget (Under £30,000)

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign

Best Use of Content

Best Use of Planning, Strategy & Evaluation

Best Use of Creativity

City & Corporate Communications

Financial Services

Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer

Internal Communications & Employee Engagement

Issues & Reputation Management

Marketing Communications: Automotive & Transport

Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail & Fashion

Marketing Communications: Culture, Media & Sport

Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle & Hospitality

Not-for-Profit

Public Affairs

Public Sector

Technology

Best Environmental Purpose Campaign

Best Social Purpose Campaign

Small Consultancy of the Year

Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

Large Consultancy of the Year

New Consultancy of the Year

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

Best Agency Outside London

In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)

In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)

PRWeek’s Young Game Changer of the Year, in association with MSL

Diversity & Inclusion Champion