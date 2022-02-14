PRWeek UK Awards 2022: Entries open for PR industry’s Oscars

The live PRWeek Awards 2022 event is scheduled for 18 October at the Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.
MSL and Gingercomms have signed up as sponsors for the Awards.
Danny Rogers, PRWeek editor-in-chief UK and EMEA, said: “The PRWeek UK Awards are widely accepted as the most prestigious awards in the PR and communications sector. Built up over 30 years, the Awards showcase and reward the industry’s very best talent and work via its famously robust and rigorous judging process. Our judges are picked from the most senior in-house professionals and the leading agencies, along with the rising stars of the sector. As we, hopefully, return to a more normal way of life in 2022, as part of the judging process this year we will once again be visiting the in-house teams and agencies to judge the Gold Award categories.
“I am also excited to announce that this year we are also bringing back the PRWeek Awards Grand Prix. This Award will be judged by the editorial team of PRWeek in conversation with the chair of judges, and will be taken from the winners and potentially the shortlist of the Best Campaign category winners. It will be the piece of work that best symbolises excellence in professional communications today and will be announced after the PRWeek Awards dinner. The Awards evening in October will once again be where we gather the best of the best at a glamorous, red carpet ceremony.
“I look forward to reading your entries and also meeting you all at the event on 18 October, in the Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House. I hope that you will join me in making 2022 the most successful year so far!”
The ‘early bird’ deadline for submissions is Tuesday 10 May, with a standard deadline of Thursday 19 May and a late entry deadline of Tuesday 31 May.
Categories for 2021
B2B Campaign
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Best Integrated Campaign
Best International Campaign
Best PR Event
Best Use of a Small Budget (Under £30,000)
Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign
Best Use of Content
Best Use of Planning, Strategy & Evaluation
Best Use of Creativity
City & Corporate Communications
Financial Services
Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer
Internal Communications & Employee Engagement
Issues & Reputation Management
Marketing Communications: Automotive & Transport
Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail & Fashion
Marketing Communications: Culture, Media & Sport
Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle & Hospitality
Not-for-Profit
Public Affairs
Public Sector
Technology
Best Environmental Purpose Campaign
Best Social Purpose Campaign
Small Consultancy of the Year
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
Large Consultancy of the Year
New Consultancy of the Year
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
Best Agency Outside London
In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)
In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)
PRWeek’s Young Game Changer of the Year, in association with MSL
Diversity & Inclusion Champion