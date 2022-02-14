PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best proactive lobbying campaign on an issue or cause

When Steve Webb, partner at LCP and a former pensions minister, saw the vast number of responses to his column in This is Money discussing pension underpayments, the decision to investigate further, in the form of submitting an FOI request to the DWP, revealed that tens of thousands of women were potentially missing out on millions of pounds in underpaid state pensions.

Not only did LCP uncover the extent of the underpayments, it also acted fast to ensure that those potentially affected could check their entitlements, setting up a dedicated website that has had a staggering 750,000 hits.

The resulting national campaign, spanning in-house analysis, political pressure and amplification via the media, was praised by the PRWeek CCPA judges as “outstanding”, from the firm’s initial identification of the issue to forcing change from the Government.

This lobbying campaign – described as “important and effective with a wide-ranging impact” – was, the judges said, clearly driven by a deep determination to right an injustice and provide pension equality for women who had been left behind.

What also struck the judges was the great deployment of in-house expertise to simplify and communicate a technical financial issue that could have been viewed as too hard or complex to gain mass support. “[It’s] an excellent example of how to make a technical problem sound simple and resolvable," they said.

Highly commended in this category was Tendo Consulting for its Stop the Sea Blasts campaign, which succeeded in getting government to reconsider, from an environmental standpoint, the way unexploded ordnance is cleared.