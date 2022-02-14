PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best agency for public affairs

In 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, FleishmannHillard UK identified the critical importance of public affairs for business leaders across myriad sectors.

The agency didn’t cower from the challenge: it excelled, setting the news agenda with, for example, traveller testing, launching the first agency COP26 Unit and deploying powerful digital campaigns such as #Fair4Hospitality. As a result, millions of pounds’ worth of government support was secured for FleishmannHillard’s clients.

Also noted by the judges, however, was the agency’s internal transformation. In terms of diversity, an “impressive” new learning culture has been nurtured, with all team members undertaking unconscious bias training, and 95 per cent of surveyed employees stating that the agency is focused on improving its inclusion practises.

Equally impressive was the agency’s commitment to levelling up its people through education in its current support of graduates, MBA and MSc candidates and provision of professional coaching. All this has been reflected in FleishmanHillard UK’s growth of 12 per cent PA revenue year on year.

Ultimately, the judges “loved the energy of this entry”, remarking that “you can sense the culture”.

“Good growth, impressive diversity stats, quality client work and creative campaigning combine to make this the winning entry,” they said.

Highly commended in this category was BECG Group.