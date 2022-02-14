PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards Winners: Best agency for corporate and financial comms

Emerging for the PRWeek CPAA awards judges as a “clear winner”, Engine MHP + Mischief has been awarded best agency for corporate and/or financial comms for its progressive policies relating to career progression, its commitment to workplace inclusion and a stellar team culture.

The judges were impressed, too, by MHP + Mischief’s launch of a consultancy tool, the Purpose Pathfinder. This was devised on the basis of the findings of the specially commissioned Communicating in a Polarised World report and tracker study, and the agency’s development of a new independent quality assessment that won them 15 new clients – including the Financial Conduct Authority, IWG, The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Churchill Retirement Living, The Bordeaux Index, Great Big Green Week and Samsung – and multiple awards.

One such accolade was the 2021 PRWeek Global Award for Crisis & Issues Management, for a global media engagement campaign to break an international IP-theft operation that involved the satellite distribution of beoutQ, a pirate pay-TV broadcaster, stopped by Saudi telecoms company Arabsat.

MHP+Mischief was also awarded by the judges this year for a campaign on air quality for E.ON, in which it positioned the energy company as a sustainability leader following a highly successful media operation. The agency stood out as one “with a strong culture and depth of expertise”, with its work on purpose deemed “excellent”.

“Our work to build a supportive, collaborative and creative team culture has been at the heart of our success,” an agency spokesperson said.