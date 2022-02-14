Hope&Glory PR names creative director duo

Amy Jones and Jack Hutchinson will lead consumer comms agency Hope&Glory's creative function alongside chief creative officer James Gordon-MacIntosh.

Jones has worked at the agency since 2016, leading creative direction on accounts including Argos, Airbnb, Buzz Bingo and CALM. She was formerly creative lead for Eurovision at Premier, having worked on creative activations for the likes of Madame Tussauds and Legoland at the agency Free Range earlier in her career. She is currently on maternity leave.

Hutchinson was formerly creative director at Engine Mischief, working with clients including Lego, Avanti, Honda and LV=. Prior to Mischief, he worked at The Brooklyn Brothers, M&C Saatchi PR and Kaper.

Jones and Hutchinson will also work alongside Cannes Young Lions-winning creative Gigi Rice and senior creative James Keiller.

Gordon-MacIntosh said: “We’re an agency that puts creative ideas at the heart of its work and having Amy and Jack in senior positions will see us continue our tradition of creating work that earns attention. Both Amy and Jack are brilliant at seeing the strategic requirements of a brief as well as being great facilitators of ideas and producers of campaigns. Having creatives who can think about a problem rather than just come up with ideas and can create an environment in which everyone feels they can contribute their thinking is central to what we do.”

Hope&Glory, which was named Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year at the 2021 PRWeek UK Awards, has a client list that includes Guinness, Adidas, Samsung and Sky.

Last Autumn Hope&Glory partner and creative director Gavin Lewis joined One Green Bean London as managing partner.