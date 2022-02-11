Pimm the dog ‘worked’ in Bark’s office pre-pandemic. How she’s adjusted to WFH

Pimm is not your average dog. In fact, you may recognize her… from a Bark catalog.

Pimm was adopted in 2015 by Stacie Grissom, director of content and communications at Bark, parent of pet subscription service BarkBox. Since then, she has spent every moment with her mom.

The 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier Chihuahua pit bull mix goes to work with Grissom at the Bark office, has joined her in the virtual office at home and has made friends with all her fellow dog employees.

Since working from home, Pimm has had to adjust to the new way of living and working just as much as her owner. She no longer takes as many trips into the city or sees her dog friends, but she still enjoys walks.

In this edition of Pets in PR, Grissom discusses how both she and Pimm have adjusted to life in a pandemic.

What has it been like to work from home with your pet?

Bark is probably the most dog friendly office in the country, so Pimm has gone to work with me every single day since she's been in my life, since before the pandemic. The pandemic was a little weird for us at first because she's used to going into work, riding the subway in her bag and seeing all our friends everyday at work and playing with other dogs.

At Bark, when dogs interrupt things or get on camera or start rustling the pillows on the bed in the background of your Zoom call, that's just part of the normal day. I have been spending the same amount of time with her, but she was a little bit mad because she didn't get to see her dog friends.

What are some new habits that your pet has developed since you started working from home?

I've taken her on runs with me in the mornings because she's a super high energy dog and she's just kind of gotten lazier. She's also kind of antisocial with new dogs. The only dogs she likes are the dogs that she knew in the before times.

How would you say that having her around the house has affected your mental health?

We've gotten used to it now but in the beginning it was such a strange experience and we got sick of living the same day over and over and over again. Having another creature to say stuff to and touch and give belly rubs to is definitely helpful. I think one of the most beautiful things about dogs is that every day they wake up and they're like, “Today is the greatest day.” It doesn't matter that they have no concept that a pandemic is going on and terrible things are happening out in the world.

That definitely has an effect on my mindset because pets remind us to laugh. They like to distract us and break the negative dwelling cycle that people can get into. And I think that's why we love having them around. I'm biased. But I think dogs are the best at that.

You work with dogs and dog products all day long. So, is Pimm an influencer? And if so, how many followers does she have?

She has 1,000 followers on Instagram (@pimmpup) and that’s because she was featured a few times on Bark’s social media [pages]. So she's not an influencer, but I will say she is one of the best dogs for photo shoots at the office. She will do literally anything for a treat and she doesn't care when there are flashing lights.

Has she inspired any creative activations?

Yeah, she’s been in a ton of content with us and she actually does a lot of tricks. She breakdances and she can sneeze on command. So she's been in a bunch of different ads just because she is a poseable dog.