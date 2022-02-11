BECG launches creative services agency

BECG said its new creative agency LoveThat, which will be operated by a team that has worked with BECG clients for more than five years, will expand its scope “beyond its current roster of property, energy and infrastructure, not-for-profit and healthcare” to offer new services in “strategy, brand, digital, video production and content”.

It said the agency would now have its "own external brand, so has more freedom to market itself to a wider pool of sectors, distinct from BECG which has its focus on the built environment."

Sam Clough will lead the team, joined by Charli Edwards, who has been promoted from head of design to creative director. Will Balme will become head of digital experience. Three new members have also joined the team.

Existing clients include United Utilities, Ageas, Kingfisher and National Grid. LoveThat will focus on national awareness campaigns, virtual events for product launches and targeted b2b via thought leadership and exhibitions.

“Our team has been working behind the scenes for so long, and will be able to use their talent to their full potential, unconstrained by a particular sector,” said Clough.

She said LoveThat will produce “inclusive, creative content, which is so crucial at a time when audiences are demanding true authenticity”, and would focus on working with “companies with purpose, to deliver strategic campaigns and content with impact”.

LoveThat, which says it plans to become a “hub for young and emerging talent”, has teamed up with Portsmouth and Southampton Solent Universities to offer undergraduate and postgraduate placements, starting this Summer.