Engine MHP+Mischief hires former Cicero/AMO head of fintech

Sameer Gulati (pictured) joins Engine MHP+Mischief as a director and will be responsible for providing strategic counsel for clients including fintech unicorns Plaid, Marshmallow, Coinbase, Moonpay and Wayflyer.

Prior to Cicero/AMO, which he joined last April, Gulati was fintech specialist and advisor at the Department for International Trade. He was formerly head of policy and regulation at fintech industry body Innovate Finance.

MHP said revenue in its financial services team grew 50 per cent to £2.5m in 2021 after winning 15 new clients, which doubled its client base to 30.

Head of financial services Nick Woods said: "I am delighted to welcome Sameer to the team. In a sector that is both highly regulated and rapidly evolving, being able to help clients navigate an increasingly complex set of stakeholders while positioning them around critical industry issues is a compelling proposition. I look forward to working with Sameer to realise the potential of our proposition and continuing our impressive growth trajectory."

Gulati said: "It's an exciting time to join Nick and the team and to have the opportunity to further develop an impressive fintech offering. The sector has seen unprecedented growth and I am delighted to be joining such a talented team, working on the behalf of many of the biggest, boldest and most innovative industry players."

Gulati's clients at Cicero/AMO included eToro, the Open Banking Implementation Entity, LayBuy and Onfido.