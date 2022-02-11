PR Awards Asia 2022 open for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are delighted to announce the launch of PR Awards Asia 2022. As the industry's foremost recognition of excellence, PR Awards Asia attracts entries from all over the region, recognising the individuals and agencies who are doing truly original and innovative work in the public relations arena.

This year, we have added some new categories:

Best Video Storytelling

Post-Pandemic Recovery

Public Health

ESG Consultancy of the Year

Here are some key dates to take note of:

Early-bird entry deadline: March 7, 2022

Entry deadline: April 11, 2022

Late-entry deadline: April 20, 2022

Shortlist announcement: May 24, 2022

Winners announcement: June 8, 2022

Entry fees

Early-bird entry fee: HKD3,050

Normal entry fee: HKD3,600

Late-entry fee: HKD4,050

Enter today and show how your work is advancing your business and transforming the industry.

For further details on how to enter and to download the entry kit, please contact visit the official website or contact PRAsia@haymarket.asia. For sponsorship information, please contact Gareth Scott.