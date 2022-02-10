NYWIC study: Women in communications harder hit by pandemic

NEW YORK: Women working in communications are twice as likely to have lost their jobs during the pandemic compared to other job fields, according to a study by New York Women in Communications.

Results from the study show that one in five women in communications lost their job, were furloughed or experienced pay reduction during the pandemic, and underrepresented groups saw even more negative impacts. Hispanic women were 1.4 times as likely to have experienced job loss, furlough or pay reduction than Black or Asian women.

During the pandemic, women in communications were 1.3 times more likely to not receive support from employers compared to their male counterparts. That divide grew to 1.9 times when looking at moms and dads in the comms industry.

For Georgia Galanoudis, NYWICI president-elect and HIMSS chief experience officer, the statistics reveal a gap in what employers are providing their women employees, particularly with young parents.

"They're looking for longer maternity leave, mental health support, better overall benefits and better management teams," she said. "This really resonated with me because couple that with the data saying 23% of women in communications said they were looking for a new job. That's a massive amount."

The study builds on research conducted during 2021 and it is meant to be a resource to organizational leadership to help understand what it is going to take to rebound from the massive loss of women in the workforce over the past year, according to Galanoudis.

"The pandemic has really exposed how we work and what we value, and people are really questioning that in a deep way," Galanoudis said. "What do organizations actually bring to give their workforce a sense of stability and wellbeing in times of adversity."

The study was conducted with support from FCB and Engine with input from Bloomberg Media and additional, nationwide research provided by Meredith prior to the company’s acquisition by Dotdash in December 2021.

The organization surveyed 1,200 men and women executives across the communications industry and the general population in the U.S.

The report comes at the end of a year-long #WomenHeard campaign by the organization, which was launched to address the alarming rate of women departing from the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign spent 2021 presenting tools and guidance at programming throughout the year, including Student Bootcamp, The WICI Awards and The Matrix Awards.