Anheuser-Busch InBev expands relationship with Weber Shandwick to global corporate reputation

NEW YORK: Anheuser-Busch InBev is expanding its relationship with Weber Shandwick, making it the company's global corporate reputation AOR.

Weber Shandwick and 3PM, the dedicated team servicing the AB InBev account, will support the ABI global communications team by focusing on reputation and building the corporate brand.

This will include strategic planning and storytelling, media relations and thought leadership as well as scaling and embedding AB InBev's new global company purpose, "We dream big to create a future with more cheers," into company messaging.

The 3PM team, led by EVP Brian Williams out of New York, created ABI’s new company purpose in 2021 and helped launch it internally and to the public in January. The new corporate reputation work is being led by SVP Tomi Maxted.

The shift in corporate focus comes after Michel Doukeris took over as AB InBev CEO in July 2021, succeeding Carlos Brito.

"The company values the power of communications and is building upon its strong reputation," Kate Laverge, global VP of communications and reputation at AB InBev, said in a statement. "In our search for an agency partner, we felt that 3PM brought a unique combination of strategic insights and creativity to its corporate communications offering and demonstrated a deep understanding of our company, culture and business."

The decision came after a formal RFP process, and 3PM began working on AB InBev's corporate reputation on February 1. Budget information was not disclosed.

Weber Shandwick has worked with Anheuser-Busch as a public relations partner for over 10 years, and 3PM, which was formed with staffers from Weber and PMK-BNC, began working with AB InBev in 2015. But FleishmanHillard took on the company's corporate work in 2016.

The IPG firms' relationship with the company now includes corporate communications, social impact and risk mitigation. 3PM/Weber Shandwick also supports eight AB InBev brands across North America and EMEA.

Parent company IPG Dxtra posted a revenue increase of 15.1% in Q4 2021 to $340.4 million and a 10.6% revenue increase to just under $1.3 billion for the full year.