‘It will be the gift that keeps on giving’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

This week food brands served up some deliciously creative campaigns, while the World Wide Fund for Nature tried to be ground-breaking and slipped up.

HITS

Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial campaign

No market is looking more cluttered right now than the home delivery market. Lubricated by an endless pot of cash, more and more players are piling in, each with its own marketing spend and communications strategy.

So even incumbents with big-name recognition, such as Uber Eats, are having to work hard to fight the competition. Its latest comms campaign is designed to communicate the diversification of the brand’s offering as it expands its delivery service beyond food.

Uber Eats recruited big-draw celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Coolidge, and produced a humorous ad showing the celebs attempting to eat the non-food items they’d had delivered. The advert will run during the Super Bowl, but it has been released to the press first. Clever inclusions, like ick-inducing scenes of a man eating kitty litter, sparked viral conversation about whether the ad was gross or not, while ‘clickbait-y’ and ‘if-you-know-you-know’ Easter eggs, like Paltrow eating a vagina candle, spawned a lot of awareness-generating PR. The campaign was further supported by social content from its stars, ensuring broadcast, press and digital were all covered, which, when combined, should help Uber Eats in its war on the competition.

Greggs partners with Primark

Brand partnerships smash it when the collaboration has a natural and seamless synergy, and Greggs and Primark feel like a natural fit with their overlapping customer base and cult brand status.

The partnership will feature a Greggs clothing line and a café in the Birmingham Primark, which is being billed as “The world’s most Instagrammable Greggs.”

The campaign launched with some great teaser activity, including social posts and mannequins holding steak bakes in their handbags, which sparked social media conversation. The partnership was finally announced with video content and delivered some great PR, with a raft of press coverage publicising the collaboration.

The imminent launch of the café and clothing line, with all its corresponding opportunities for news stories, reviews and social content, will be the gift that keeps on giving and will deliver ongoing PR throughout the year.

Pringles ’ ' Mind Popping ’ campaign refresh

Getting the comms around a brand refresh can be challenging, especially if the changes aren’t ground-breaking. For the average consumer, changes to packaging colour palettes, straplines and so on aren’t big news.

Pringles does a good job of making its refresh engaging, though. There’s enough of a change to cause excitement, while references to the brand’s heritage celebrate its legacy and keep historic customers engaged. Pringles is now billed as 'Mind Popping', a new positioning that echoes the brand’s iconic 'Once you pop, you can’t stop' messaging.

Smart social content brings the campaign to life and a stunt, which featured a light show and influencer content on the Pringles-shaped London Olympic Velodrome, generated PR.

MISS

The WWF-UK NFT

If you’re going to try to be down with the kids and jump on the latest trend, it pays to make sure you understand it first.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (still known as the World Wildlife Fund in the US and Canada), a worthy and great NGO that does a lot of good globally, aimed to raise money by selling NFTs. The campaign was ditched within a day or so when the environmental impact of the scheme started to be understood.

The idea to leverage a highly newsworthy subject to raise funds and awareness was admirable, but it sadly didn’t work out in this instance.