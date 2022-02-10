Brands2Life bolsters Creative and Marketing team

Tim Corcoran has joined Brands2Life as managing director, Marketing and Creative Services, from marketing agency Brilliant Noise, where he was MD for three years.

Corcoran said he believes Brands2Life has an “unbeatable leadership position working with the brands transforming our world, and a superb company culture.

“I’m looking forward to helping our clients make their brand visions a reality and extend many more of our client relationships into full-funnel marketing.”

He will be supported by Danila Luppino, who joins as creative director and head of studio from Grayling. Her international experience has included spells at Jack Morton Worldwide and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Megan West also joins Brands2Life as senior practice director, Marketing Services, from b2b specialists The Marketing Practice, where she spent 10 years.

In addition, project director Tom Ronayne has been promoted to head of delivery.

Brands2Life co-founder Giles Fraser said the agency’s decision to make a "major investment" in "marketing and creative talent demonstrates how important these capabilities will be to our future growth”.

Brands2Life’s Marketing practice has been in place for more than five years and was merged with its Creative Services team at the start of this year.

The agency has more than 170 staff based at offices in London, New York and San Francisco.

Revenue hit £17m for the last full financial year. Current clients include Groupon, LinkedIn, Vodafone and Tetra Pak.