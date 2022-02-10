Charity boss to become media chief for Labour Party leader

Vidhya Alakeson, chief executive of the community business support charity Power to Change (pictured), is to become director of external relations for Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party.

Alakeson, who was Power to Change’s first permanent leader when she joined seven years ago, steps down as chief executive today, but will remain with the charity until the end of the month to help with the transitional period.

Power to Change said in a statement that Alakeson had “expertly steered the organisation from an initial idea, through start-up and on to maturity”.

The statement said: “Under Vidhya’s leadership, Power to Change has made a significant contribution to growing the community business sector.

“The board and team at Power to Change will miss Vidhya’s leadership, energy and expertise and thank her for her outstanding contribution to the sector, hard work and dedication over the last seven years.”

Alakeson told Power to Change that she would be leaving on 17 January, but she and the board agreed that she should step down today to minimise any impact on the charity’s political neutrality, given the role she is taking up.

She said: “It has been a real privilege to lead Power to Change over the last seven years and to support the growth of the community business sector from 5,500 business to over 11,000 – all delivering vital services to local people.

“I am proud of everything we have achieved, and of the dedicated team I have worked with. There are still big challenges ahead, if we are to create more opportunities for people across the country, but I am confident Power to Change will continue to deliver remarkable things.

“This next chapter in my career is an exciting step to deliver social change from a new vantage point.”

Tim Davies-Pugh, director of strategy and programmes at Power to Change, will become interim chief executive.

This article originally appeared on Third Sector.